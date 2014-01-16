BRIEF-Zhejiang Jolly Pharmaceutical unit to invest 30 mln yuan to jointly set up industry buyout fund
* Says its wholly owned subsidiary plans to invest 30 million yuan to jointly set up a health industry buyout fund with partner
FRANKFURT Jan 16 Germany's Beiersdorf , the maker of Nivea skin care creams, reported a smaller than expected rise in 2013 sales on Thursday, but maintained its full-year profit target.
Beiersdorf reported 2013 sales of 6.141 billion euros ($8.35 billion), up 1.7 percent, unadjusted for currency effects.
Analysts had been expecting the company to report 2013 sales up 2.5 percent to 6.19 billion euros, according to a Reuters poll.
The company also said it was extending the contract of Chief Executive Stefan Heidenreich by five years to the end of 2019.
($1 = 0.7356 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
April 21 JiangXi Sanxin Medtec Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on April 27 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/uKCksS Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)