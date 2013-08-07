BRIEF-Aurinia announces development plans for Voclosporin in Europe and Japan
* Aurinia announces development plans for Voclosporin in Europe and Japan
FRANKFURT Aug 7 Beiersdorf is taking a cautious view of the second half, because markets could slow down, its chief executive said on Wednesday.
"As others have indicated, markets are still sluggish and we see some risk on the horizon for emerging markets, as indicated by competitors," Stefan Heidenreich told analysts after the group reported second-quarter results.
"How that will affect us we don't know." (Reporting by Victoria Bryan)
* Aurinia announces development plans for Voclosporin in Europe and Japan
* NZX Regulation advises that at request of co, it has placed trading halt on Metlifecare Ltd ordinary shares prior to market open on Friday, 7 April 2017 Source text for Eikon:
* Xtant Medical Holdings - On March 31, Bacterin International and Co, unit of co, entered twelfth amendment,waiver to amended restated credit deal