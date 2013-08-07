FRANKFURT Aug 7 Beiersdorf is taking a cautious view of the second half, because markets could slow down, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

"As others have indicated, markets are still sluggish and we see some risk on the horizon for emerging markets, as indicated by competitors," Stefan Heidenreich told analysts after the group reported second-quarter results.

"How that will affect us we don't know." (Reporting by Victoria Bryan)