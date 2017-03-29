HAMBURG, March 29 Beiersdorf adhesives unit Tesa said its first quarter had gone much better than expected and could therefore result in it increasing its targets for the year.

Speaking at the division's annual results conference, its Chief Executive Robert Gereke said he thought it was possible the supervisory board could "revise upwards" targets for the year at the end of April.

Tesa currently expects sales growth of between 3 and 4 percent and an EBIT margin of slightly below the previous year. (Reporting by Jan Schwartz; Writing by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Arno Schuetze)