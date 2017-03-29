New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
HAMBURG, March 29 Beiersdorf adhesives unit Tesa said its first quarter had gone much better than expected and could therefore result in it increasing its targets for the year.
Speaking at the division's annual results conference, its Chief Executive Robert Gereke said he thought it was possible the supervisory board could "revise upwards" targets for the year at the end of April.
Tesa currently expects sales growth of between 3 and 4 percent and an EBIT margin of slightly below the previous year. (Reporting by Jan Schwartz; Writing by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Arno Schuetze)
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.