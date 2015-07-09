KARLSRUHE, July 9 Beiersdorf, maker of
Nivea skin creams, may have increased its chances of keeping the
exclusive right to use dark blue on its cosmetics jars and
bottles following a decision on Thursday by Germany's supreme
court.
The court said that a lawsuit between Beiersdorf and
consumer products group Unilever over the use
of a certain shade of blue in product packaging had to be
reopened.
The Beiersdorf and Unilever court tussle shows how companies
are becoming increasingly protective of certain characteristics
of their brands such as colour and shape.
Nestle, for example, has made an attempt to
trademark the shape of its four-fingered KitKat chocolate bar.
Rival Mondelez International tried unsuccessfully to
trademark the purple colour used for its Cadbury chocolate bar
wrappers.
Beiersdorf has used the characteristic dark blue for its
Nivea skin care brand since 1925 but only registered it as a
so-called trademark colour in 2007.
British-Dutch Unilever demanded the cancellation of the
"colourmark" on grounds that Beiersdorf used the blue purely for
decorating the Nivea logo. Unilever's rival Dove soap and skin
care brand also uses blue on its product packaging.
Germany's patent court cancelled it in 2013 and Beiersdorf
appealed the decision.
The supreme court said in its Thursday decision that a
colour could be registered as brand-specific if half of
consumers linked a product to that colour, less than the 75
percent the federal patent court had demanded two years ago.
In a survey carried out by Beiersdorf at that time, 58
percent of Germans had said they expected dark blue containers
to contain Nivea cosmetics.
The federal patent court will now have to obtain a new,
neutral opinion poll before issuing a final decision, the
supreme court said.
"Beiersdorf welcomes the supreme court's decision, which
stressed that the colour should be seen as a brand and not only
as decorative background," Beiersdorf said in a statement.
A Unilever spokesman said the company considered that the
supreme court's decision backed its position and said it
expected the patent court to confirm its original ruling.
Other companies have also taken action to protect colours
associated with their products. Last year, a court ruled that
Langenscheidt could use yellow as the trademark colour for its
dictionaries after the publisher had sued rival Rosetta Stone.
The European Court of Justice has also made a ruling that
allows a bank to copyright a primary colour if it proves that a
large majority of consumers already associate that colour with
the bank.
(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle. Editing by Jane Merriman)