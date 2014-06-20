June 20 Beige Holdings Ltd :
* Update on proposed odd-lot offer, re-structuring of share
capital and claw- back offer
* Shareholders advised that as Beige entered into closed
period on July 1, to reverse order of proposed transactions as
co and subsidiaries are prevented from repurchasing securities
during a closed period
* Proposed claw-back offer will now be implemented prior to
proposed consolidation of share capital
* Proposed odd-lot offer and salient dates previously
announced in terms of proposed transactions have accordingly
been postponed
* Shareholders advised to exercise caution when trading co's
shares until price, ratio and pro forma financial effects of
proposed claw-back offer are on sens
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: