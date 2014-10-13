STOCKHOLM Oct 13 Beijer Electronics :
* The restructuring costs will primarily be taken in the
fourth quarter in 2014
* Initial efforts aim at lifting earnings in IAS division by
25 million during 2015
* To achieve this improvement in profitability, the business
area will narrow its focus both in terms of geography and offer
to the market
* Some minor parts of the business will therefore be closed
while efficiency measures are introduced elsewhere
* Overall, expected around 40 full time positions are
affected
