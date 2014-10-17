STOCKHOLM Oct 17 Beijer Ref Publ Ab
* Says acquisition of the French company, GFOI, strengthens
Beijer Ref's position in the southern hemisphere
* GFOI is a French refrigeration wholesaler on the
Réunion Island
* Says GFOI was reports sales of approximately SEK 50
million and is the leading refrigeration wholesaler in its
market.
* Says acquisition will provide cost synergies and estimates
to increase the Group's market share.
* Says acquisition is deemed to have a marginally positive
effect on Beijer Ref's net income.
