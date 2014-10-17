STOCKHOLM Oct 17 Beijer Ref Publ Ab

* Says acquisition of the French company, GFOI, strengthens Beijer Ref's position in the southern hemisphere

* GFOI is a French refrigeration wholesaler on the Réunion Island

* Says GFOI was reports sales of approximately SEK 50 million and is the leading refrigeration wholesaler in its market.

* Says acquisition will provide cost synergies and estimates to increase the Group's market share.

* Says acquisition is deemed to have a marginally positive effect on Beijer Ref's net income. Source text for Eikon: [ID:here ] Further company coverage: (Reporting by Daniel Dickson)