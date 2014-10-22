BRIEF-Schwab to liquidate two funds
* Approved liquidation of both schwab Short-Term Bond Market fund and Schwab Total Bond Market fund
STOCKHOLM Oct 22 Beijer Ref Publ Ab
* Q3 net sales amounted to sek 1,947.4m (1,830.4)
* Q3 operating profit amounted to sek 157.8m (146.7)
* Niagara Ventures announces shareholder approval and completion of going private transaction