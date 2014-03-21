BRIEF-HALOGEN SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE ACQUISITION BY SABA
* CLOSING OF ACQUISITION OF ALL OF CO'S SHARES BY SABA & VECTOR CAPITAL, WITH AFFILIATES IS EXPECTED TO OCCUR ON OR ABOUT MAY 1, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 21 Beijing Capital Retailing Group Co Ltd
* Says sees department store competition, increasing online retailing and transactions as future trends
* Says 2013 net profit down 17.3 percent at 329.2 million yuan ($52.86 million)
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/cax77v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2275 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* AGREED TO ACQUIRE FIRSTCLASS FOODS, A PRIVATELY OWNED MEAT MANUFACTURING COMPANY BASED IN HAWTHORNE, CALIFORNIA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: