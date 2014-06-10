BRIEF-HIAG Immobilien Holding signs ten-year rental contract for floor space in Meyrin
* Signs a ten-year rental contract for floor space in Meyrin with Hewlett Packard Enterprise
June 10 Beijing Capital Development Co Ltd
* Says Jan-May contract sales totalling 5.51 billion yuan ($885.45 million), down 48.62 percent y/y
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/gyf99v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2228 Chinese Yuan Renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Signs a ten-year rental contract for floor space in Meyrin with Hewlett Packard Enterprise
DUBAI, April 19 Emirates NBD (ENBD), Dubai's largest lender, posted a four percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Wednesday.