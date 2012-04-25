HONG KONG, April 25 Singapore-based shopping
centre developer CapitaMalls Asia said on Wednesday it
would spend 2.3 billion yuan ($365 million) to develop a mall in
southern Beijing, buying the land from a subsidiary of the Poly
Real Estate Group.
The development will feature a seven-storey,
122,000-square-metre mall, representing a total cost of around
19,190 yuan per square metre for construction and land, the
company stated. The project is due for completion in 2015.
CapitaMalls Asia, 65 percent owned by Singapore sovereign
wealth fund Temasek, is one of the most active
international property developers in China. This will be its
57th mall in the country, spread across 35 cities. The new
development brings its tally to nine in Beijing.
The company on Wednesday said after-tax earnings rose 36
percent for the first quarter of 2012, compared with the same
period last year, to S$66.8 million.
Its shares were trading down 0.3 percent on Wednesday
afternoon.
($1 = 6.3073 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Alex Frew McMillan; Editing by Chris Gallagher)