HONG KONG, April 25 Singapore-based shopping centre developer CapitaMalls Asia said on Wednesday it would spend 2.3 billion yuan ($365 million) to develop a mall in southern Beijing, buying the land from a subsidiary of the Poly Real Estate Group.

The development will feature a seven-storey, 122,000-square-metre mall, representing a total cost of around 19,190 yuan per square metre for construction and land, the company stated. The project is due for completion in 2015.

CapitaMalls Asia, 65 percent owned by Singapore sovereign wealth fund Temasek, is one of the most active international property developers in China. This will be its 57th mall in the country, spread across 35 cities. The new development brings its tally to nine in Beijing.

The company on Wednesday said after-tax earnings rose 36 percent for the first quarter of 2012, compared with the same period last year, to S$66.8 million.

Its shares were trading down 0.3 percent on Wednesday afternoon. ($1 = 6.3073 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Alex Frew McMillan; Editing by Chris Gallagher)