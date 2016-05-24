UPDATE 1-Chile's Ripley and Mexico's Liverpool cancel merger
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
May 24 Beijing Cuiwei Tower Co., Ltd.:
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1.4 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders for 2015 as a record of May 30
* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 31 and the dividend will be paid on May 31
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's securities regulator said it launched four new probes against meatpacker JBS SA and other companies controlled by J&F Investimentos on Friday to investigate suspicious trades made before markets were rattled by the revelation of a plea deal by the company's top executives.