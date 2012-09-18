HONG KONG, Sept 18 Beijing Development (Hong
Kong) Ltd said it would buy a domestic garbage
incineration-power generation firm for up to $535 million as it
aims to broaden its source of income by expanding its business
into renewable energy power generation.
In a filing to the Hong Kong bourse on Tuesday, the
construction information networks and information technology
services provider said it would buy the asset from a third
party, China Green Energy Ltd, and the deal would be settled
through the issue of shares and convertible bonds.
Beijing Development said Beijing Enterprises Holding Ltd
would remain the controlling shareholder of the
company after the deal.
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)