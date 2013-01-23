BEIJING Jan 23 Beijing plans to implement
harsher emission standards for vehicles starting next month, one
of its latest emergency measures to curb the city's air
pollution, official Xinhua News Agency reported on Wednesday.
The new Beijing V emission standard, similar to the Euro V
standard in Europe, will be adopted as of Feb. 1, Xinhua cited
Fang Li, spokesman for the Beijing Municipal Environmental
Protection Bureau, as saying.
The new rule applies to vehicles that have yet to receive
licence plates and not those already in use.
Sales and plate registrations for diesel-powered vehicles
that fail to meet the new standards will be halted, and sales of
gasoline cars that cannot meet the standards will be banned from
March.
The number of private cars in Beijing, among China's most
populous cities with a population of 20 million, is still
growing fast.
Beijing's total number of vehicles is likely to hit 6
million by 2015, up from 5.2 million, Xinhua said.
Once the new standard comes into effect, it will help the
capital cut nitrogen oxide emissions from vehicles by about 40
percent.
Beijing is among the first major Chinese cities to start
using Euro IV standard gasoline but still there are many trucks
running in the city which burn low quality diesel. More public
buses have started burning natural gas.
Air quality in Beijing is of increasing concern to China's
leadership because it plays into popular resentment over
political privilege and a rising wealth gap in the world's
second-largest economy.
