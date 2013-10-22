BEIJING Oct 22 China's battle against a
persistent air pollution crisis, which all but shut down a city
of 11 million this week, is being hampered by tough weather
conditions, an environmental official said on Tuesday.
Air quality in cities is of increasing concern to China's
stability-obsessed leaders, anxious to douse potential unrest as
a more affluent urban population turns against a
growth-at-all-costs economic model that has besmirched much of
the country's air, water and soil.
The government has announced many plans to fight pollution
over the years but has made little apparent progress, especially
in the country's north and northeast.
Harbin, a frigid northeastern city of 11 million people,
virtually ground to a halt on Monday when a pollution index
showed airborne contaminants at around 50 times the levels
recommended by the World Health Organisation.
"This severe smog, first of all, is caused by climate
conditions," Fang Li, the deputy chief of Beijing's municipal
environmental protection bureau, told reporters.
"Right now, total pollution emissions have exceeded
environmental capacity," he told a news conference on new smog
emergency measures in the capital.
Fang blamed thick fog for the pollution still blanketing
Harbin and large parts of the northeast.
"Harbin, coincidentally, on its first day of winter heating
encountered thick fog - these two things are closely linked," he
said.
"If you just equate heavy pollution with winter heating,
then the whole winter would be like this. That's not possible".
Collective central heating, activated on a date set by the
government, provides heat to 65 percent of Harbin, figures
quoted last year in the state media show. Much of that heat
comes from burning coal.
Beijing's central heating normally comes on in mid-November.
Beijing, sometimes derided as "Greyjing" or "Beige-jing" by
English-speaking residents, suffered its own smog emergency last
winter, when the pollution index reached 45 times the
recommended level one particularly bad day in January.
Smoke from factories and heating plants, winds from the Gobi
Desert and fumes from millions of vehicles can combine to
blanket the city in a pungent shroud for days.
If three days of hazardous and near hazardous pollution are
forecast this winter, Fang said, the capital will temporarily
halt construction, factory production, outdoor barbecues and
fireworks.
If hazardous pollution is expected for three consecutive
days, school will be cancelled and temporary curbs imposed on
driving, he added.
