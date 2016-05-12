BRIEF-Rennova Health files for non timely 10-Q
* Rennova Health Inc files for non timely 10-Q - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2qMiWZ8) Further company coverage:
May 12 Beijing Hanbang Technology Corp:
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 1 yuan (before tax) per 10 shares and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 10 new share for every 10 shares, to shareholders of record on May 16 for 2015
* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 17 and the dividend will be paid on May 17
Source text in Chinese: dwz.cn/3kS5wG
Further company Coverage:
(Beijing Headline News)
* Netsol Technologies Inc files for non timely 10-Q - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2pPV82g) Further company coverage: