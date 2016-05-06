May 6 Beijing Join-Cheer Software Co Ltd :

* Says its wholly owned Hainan-based cloud computing subsidiary established a technology subsidiary in Beijing on April 29

* Says the new sub-subsidiary with registered capital of 10 million yuan and mainly engaged in basic software and application software etc

* Says previous release disclosed on March 11

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/fZsFwq

