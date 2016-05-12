BRIEF-Ominto files for non-timely 10-Q
* Says expects the form 10-Q to be filed within the extension period Source text : http://bit.ly/2pToLPj Further company coverage:
May 12 Beijing Kunlun Tech :
* Says it to pay cash dividend of 1.050073 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 17 for 2015
* Says its shares will be traded ex-dividend on May 18 and the dividend will be paid on May 18
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/yRfz
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says expects the form 10-Q to be filed within the extension period Source text : http://bit.ly/2pToLPj Further company coverage:
May 16 Twitter Inc co-founder Biz Stone said on Tuesday he would be returning full time to the microblogging service in an unspecified role.