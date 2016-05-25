German stocks - Factors to watch on May 23
BERLIN/FRANKFURT, May 23 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday:
May 25 Beijing Kunlun Tech :
* Says it to apply for a comprehensive credit line of 100 million yuan from China Minsheng Bank
* Comprehensive credit line with a term of 1 year
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/zEmH
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
BERLIN/FRANKFURT, May 23 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday:
PARIS, May 23 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.