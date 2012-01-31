HONG KONG Jan 31 The lack of home sales recorded in Beijing over the week-long Lunar New Year holiday was the result of a technical issue and concern over the issue is misplaced, Deutsche Bank AG said in a research note on Tuesday.

The investment bank sent out an industry alert noting that an official from the Beijing Municipal Commission of Housing and Urban-Rural Development had explained that the transaction system was closed during the holiday, so no transactions could be recorded. The commission said the system resumed on January 29, with 234 home sales recorded the next day, which Deutsche said showed a recovery to the pre-holiday level.

Mainland media picked up on the lack of sales in the Chinese capital, and also reported weak transaction volumes in Guangzhou, Hangzhou, Nanjing and Wuhan. That, coupled with a Citigroup downgrade of bellweather developer Country Garden Holdings Co Ltd, helped send many Chinese property stocks lower on Monday. Country Garden shed 11.3 percent in heavy volume on Monday but was up 1.2 percent by the midday trading break on Tuesday.

The reaction to the reports of poor sales show how jittery investors are over the prospect of further declines in sales for developers in January. Developers such as Evergrande Real Estate Group Ltd and Longfor Properties Co Ltd posted a drop of 53 percent for sales in December, compared with a year earlier.

Chinese property bonds also traded weaker on the reports of weak new year sales, with investors locking in profit after a month-long rally. Country Garden bonds maturing in 2018 were trading at 95.5 cents on the dollar on Tuesday, with Longfor's 2016 debt at 96.5, both off by half a point. The bonds were trading around 86 and 89 cents on the dollar, respectively, at the start of the month.

Home sales are normally slow over the Lunar New Year holiday, when many people return to their home towns. As a result, "transaction volume would be lower than usual, but this is normal and should have been expected," Deutsche analysts Tony Tsang and Jason Ching wrote in the note. "In our view, sales volume should start to pick up once all sides are back to work, especially given more expected price cuts by developers."

The main impact in January was on prices for new homes, Beijing housing data showed, which fell 24 percent in January, to 17,560 yuan ($2,800) per square meter.

Share prices of mainland developers stabilised on Tuesday, with the Hang Seng property and construction sub-index up 0.2 percent at midday, slightly behind the 0.7 percent increase in the broader Hang Seng Index.

Much-watched developers China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd and China Resources Land Ltd were both down 1.5 percent at midday. ($1 = 6.3310 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Alex Frew McMillan; Additional reporting by Umesh Desai; Editing by Chris Lewis)