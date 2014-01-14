BRIEF-Burelle Q1 consolidated revenue rises to 1.74 billion euros
* Q1 consolidated revenue EUR 1.74 billion ($1.90 billion) versus EUR 1.28 billion year ago
Jan 14 Beijing Sanyuan Foods Co Ltd
* Says expects 2013 net loss at 185-215 million yuan ($30.6-$35.5 million) versus net profit of 32.8 million yuan previous year
* Says swings to loss on higher material costs and reduced margins
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/sej95v
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
LONDON, April 26 French blue chips hit a fresh 9-year high on Wednesday, helped by a surge in the shares of luxury group Kering after it reported strong sales, while European regional indexes hovered near a 20-month peak.