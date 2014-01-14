Jan 14 Beijing Sanyuan Foods Co Ltd

* Says expects 2013 net loss at 185-215 million yuan ($30.6-$35.5 million) versus net profit of 32.8 million yuan previous year

* Says swings to loss on higher material costs and reduced margins

