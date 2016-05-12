BRIEF-EU commission investigates Fiat and Italy over emissions scandal- Handelsblatt
* EU commission investigates Fiat and Italy over emissions scandal- Handelsblatt Source http://bit.ly/2pTixyP
May 12 Beijing Shunxin Agriculture Co., Ltd:
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders for 2015 as a record of May 18
* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 19 and the dividend will be paid on May 19
Source text in Chinese: dwz.cn/3kScq7
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* EU commission investigates Fiat and Italy over emissions scandal- Handelsblatt Source http://bit.ly/2pTixyP
BLANTYRE, May 16 Telekom Networks Malawi (TNM), the country's second-largest mobile network operator, said on Tuesday it is to spend an additional $30 million on improving its 4G broadband service.