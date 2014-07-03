BRIEF-HP declares a cash dividend of $0.1327 per share
* HP Inc - Declared a cash dividend of $0.1327 per share on company's common stock.
July 3 Beijing North Star Co Ltd
* Says wins land auction for 626.8 million yuan ($100.89 million) in Wuhan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1qAwYpM
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2124 Chinese Yuan Renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
SYDNEY, Jan 24 DUET Group shares have fallen by 5.5 percent over the last week amid growing market concerns the Australian government will block or impose restrictive conditions on Hong Kong's Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings' (CKI) $5.5 billion takeover offer for the utilities group.
Jan 24 Australian shares rose on Tuesday, lifted by materials, as a weaker U.S. dollar boosted copper and gold prices.