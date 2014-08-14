UPDATE 4-Pence says United States will honour refugee deal with Australia
* U.S. President Trump called resettlement plan a "dumb" deal (Adds Australian Senate inquiry report, paragraphs 12-13)
Aug 14 Beijing Tongtech Co Ltd
* Says to acquire software firm beijing Hugeland Technologies for 420 million yuan (68.27 million US dollar) via cash, share issue
* Says to raise up to 140 million yuan to help fund the acquisition
* Says its shares to resume trading on Aug 15
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/Y8o4E9; bit.ly/1kDFzWW
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1520 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* U.S. President Trump called resettlement plan a "dumb" deal (Adds Australian Senate inquiry report, paragraphs 12-13)
NEW YORK, April 21 The cast of a new adaptation of dystopian novel "The Handmaid's Tale" insisted on Friday they did not set out to make a feminist statement, but some hoped the TV show would inspire viewers to take political action.