BRIEF-Thaihot's Q1 net profit down 28.35 pct y/y
* Says Q1 net profit down 28.35 percent y/y at 230.7 million yuan ($33.46 million)
May 19 Beijing Urban Construction Investment & Development Co Ltd
* Says controlling shareholder has added stake by 1.04 percent between May 5 and 19, holdings increased to 51.45 percent of issued shares
BEIJING, April 28 Chinese automaker BYD Co Ltd , backed by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc, expects a fall of up to 31.4 percent in first-half net profit as Beijing's cut to subsidies slows green car sales slow in China.