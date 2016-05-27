BRIEF-MWE Holdings Bhd posts quarterly net profit 120.1 million rgt
* Qtrly net profit 120.1 million rgt ; qtrly revenue 86.5 million rgt
May 27 Beijing VRV Software :
* Says individual shareholder Lin Hao to sell up to 51,342,963 shares (up to 10 percent stake) of it in 6 months
* Says Lin Hao holds 247,950,000 shares (48.3 percent stake) of it now
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/zKVe
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* CEO says profitability will come with scale (Adds CEO comments from conference call)