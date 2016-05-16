India's Idea Cellular posts 2nd straight quarterly loss
MUMBAI, May 13 Idea Cellular Ltd, India's third-biggest telecoms operator, posted its second straight quarterly loss after a rival carrier's free services hit sales and eroded margins.
May 16 Beijing Xinwei Telecom Technology Group Co., Ltd.:
* Says it has signed strategic cooperation framework agreement with Hubei-based development and investment group on May 13
* Says the parties will jointly cooperation in set up of aerospace & ship power industrial fund and construction of ship power science and technology park etc.
Source text in Chinese: dwz.cn/3mQ0S5
LONDON, May 13 Britain's Conservative party will win a "Margaret Thatcher style" landslide in next month's national election unless the Labour party improves its poll ratings, according to Tom Watson, Labour's deputy leader.