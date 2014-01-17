HONG KONG Jan 17 Chinese automaker BAIC Motor,
partly owned by Daimler AG, plans to raise up to $2
billion in a Hong Kong initial public offering in the second
quarter of 2014, IFR reported, citing sources familiar with the
plans.
The company has added Citic Securities International
, Deutsche Bank and HSBC to the
roster of banks managing the deal after a pitching process for
mandates last month, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.
BAIC Motor is the passenger car unit of state-owned Beijing
Automotive Group (BAIC).
The new banks would join Goldman Sachs and Morgan
Stanley, which have been working on the deal since 2013.