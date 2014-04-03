BEIJING, April 3 Beijing Automotive Group Co, Daimler AG's Chinese partner, said on Thursday it is still seeking acquisition opportunities in Europe and the United States as part of efforts to accelerate its global expansion.

Beijing Auto is interested in acquiring a "mid to high-end brand" and already has candidates, Dong Haiyang, head of Beijing Auto's international unit, told a media briefing in Beijing.

Dong said last year that Beijing Auto was seeking to buy an overseas brand.

