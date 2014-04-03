BEIJING, April 3 Beijing Automotive Group Co,
Daimler AG's Chinese partner, said on Thursday it is
still seeking acquisition opportunities in Europe and the United
States as part of efforts to accelerate its global expansion.
Beijing Auto is interested in acquiring a "mid to high-end
brand" and already has candidates, Dong Haiyang, head of Beijing
Auto's international unit, told a media briefing in Beijing.
Dong said last year that Beijing Auto was seeking to buy an
overseas brand.
