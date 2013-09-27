HONG KONG, Sept 27 Shares in Beijing Zhongchuang
Telecom Test Company Ltd surged by the maximum 10
percent limit on Friday after a Chinese billionaire said he
planned to buy a majority stake in the company to obtain a
listing in Shanghai.
Beijing Xinwei Telecom Technology Company Ltd, controlled by
Chinese billionaire Wang Jing, proposed buying a 96.5 percent
stake in Beijing Zhongchuang, the company said in a filing to
the Shanghai Stock Exchange late on Thursday.
The proposed purchase requires approval by the China
Securities Regulatory Commission and shareholders of Beijing
Zhongchuang, the statement said.
Shares of Beijing Zhongchuang jumped 10 percent to 9.30 yuan
on Friday, outpacing a 0.2 percent gain for the benchmark
Shanghai index.
Wang owns nearly 37 percent of Beijing Xinwei. He is also
the only public face for a $40 billion project that on paper
would challenge the Panama Canal's monopoly on transporting oil,
ore and containers between Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico ports and
Asian markets.
(Reporting By Yimou Lee; Editing by Miral Fahmy)