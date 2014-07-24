July 24 Beingmate Baby & Child Food Co Ltd

* Says its Tianjin unit plans to invest 585.4 million yuan ($94.50 million) in setting up baby formula milk and distribution centre

* Says its Yichang unit plans to invest 550 million yuan in the first phase of baby food industrial park project

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1lyCzpJ; bit.ly/1rbSdet

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1944 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)