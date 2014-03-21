BRIEF-MND signs exclusive partnership with Chinese ski resort
* MND signs exclusive 50 million euro ($54.3 million) 5-year partnership with Chinese ski resort of Wanlong
March 21 Beiqi Foton Motor Co Ltd
* Says wins bid for supplying 50 electric buses for Qingdao city to help improve air quality
April 24 Albertsons Cos Inc is exploring a takeover of high-end grocer Whole Foods Market Inc, the Financial Times reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.