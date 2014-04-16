BRIEF-Bernard loiseau FY revenue down to 9.3 million euros
* FY revenue 9.3 million euros ($10.14 million) versus 10.4 million euros year ago
April 16 Beiqi Foton Motor Co Ltd
* Says 2013 net profit down 43.6 percent y/y at 763.1 million yuan ($122.65 million)
* Says expects to sell 680,000 cars in 2014 versus 664,714 cars in 2013
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/ret58v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2220 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
DETROIT, April 28 General Motors Co on Friday reported a record quarterly first-quarter profit on robust sales of its large pickup trucks and crossovers in the United States, as uncertainty surrounds the overall pace of domestic auto sales for the industry.