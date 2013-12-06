BRIEF-Tower semiconductor and Aisin Seiki Co announce production of Aisin's new automotive devices
* Tower semiconductor and Aisin Seiki Co announce volume production of Aisin's new generation automotive devices for automotive body products
Dec 6 Beiqi Foton Motor Co Ltd
* Says Nov auto sales up 3.8 percent y/y at 55,556 units
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/suc35v
* Says it changes finance director to Zhou Chuanbo from Zhu Yuehua