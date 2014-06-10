German stocks - Factors to watch on April 19
FRANKFURT/BERLIN, April 19 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:
June 10 Beiqi Foton Motor Co Ltd
* Says plans to raise up to 4 billion yuan ($642.67 million)via private placement of shares
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/fah99v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2240 Chinese Yuan Renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
FRANKFURT/BERLIN, April 19 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:
BEIJING, April 19 China will work off its corn stockpile in the next three to five years, said an executive at one of the country's top corn processing firms on Wednesday, as firms ramp up processing capacity to use up the grain.