U.S. business borrowing for equipment rises 10 pct in March -ELFA
April 25 Borrowing by U.S. companies to spend on capital investment rose last month, the Equipment Leasing and Finance Association (ELFA) said on Tuesday.
June 17 Beiqi Foton Motor Co Ltd
* Says plans to issue up to 1 billion yuan ($161.06 million)corporate bonds
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/ryt22w
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2090 Chinese Yuan Renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
BERLIN, April 25 German automotive interiors maker Grammer said a regional court had lifted the enforcement of a temporary injunction on the exercise of a convertible bond, allowing it to issue shares to a strategic partner.