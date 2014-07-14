BRIEF-Calbee plans to increase Granola output - Nikkei
* Calbee Inc will increase its Granola production capacity by 40 pct in 2018 and launch full-scale exports to china Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 14 Beiqi Foton Motor Co Ltd
* Says signs contract to sell 40 hybrid power autos, to help promote new energy products in domestic and overseas markets
WASHINGTON, May 1 A federal appeals court on Monday declined to rehear a challenge to the Obama administration's landmark "net neutrality" rules requiring internet providers to guarantee equal access to all websites.