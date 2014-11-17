AbbVie cancer drug fails two late-stage trials
April 19 AbbVie Inc said on Wednesday that its cancer drug, veliparib, failed to meet the main goals of two late-stage studies.
Nov 17 Guangxi Beisheng Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says receives securities regulator's notice on completion of investigation on the company
* Says regulator issued warning and fine for inadequate disclosure of company information
* Says securities regulator has banned former chief financial officer Liu Junyi and former deputy genergal manager Yao Quan from re-entering the industry for 10 years and five years respectively
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1t0mCLR
Further company coverage:
(Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
April 19 AbbVie Inc said on Wednesday that its cancer drug, veliparib, failed to meet the main goals of two late-stage studies.
* Adeptus Health and Deerfield join forces to enable high quality emergency care