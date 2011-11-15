(Writes through)

BRUSSELS Nov 15 Belgian steel cable maker Bekaert will issue two tranches of bonds worth in total a minimum of 200 million euros ($272.7 million) to pay down debt and refinance bonds maturing early next year.

The company, whose steel cable reinforces a quarter of the world's tyres, aims to raise a minimum of 100 million euros with each tranch, it said on Tuesday.

It will sell a five-year bond and an eight-year bond, both listed in Luxembourg, in a public offering starting on Nov 17.

KBC Bank and BNP Paribas Fortis are joint bookrunner, while ING acts as co-manager. ($1 = 0.734 Euros) (Reporting by Ben Deighton; Editing by David Holmes)