* Cuts 600 jobs in Belgium, 1,250 in China
* Aims for further annual cost savings of 100 million euros
* Shares down 12 percent
BRUSSELS, Feb 2 Belgian steel cord
manufacturer Bekaert plans to cut 1,850 jobs and look
for an additional 100 million euros ($132 million) in annual
savings due to the near collapse of the market for wire used to
make solar panels.
Bekaert, which makes sawing wire used to cut silicon blocks
into wafers for solar panels, said on Thursday overcapacity
combined with an end to subsidies on solar energy in many
countries had severely hit the market.
"It's a reaction to a market which has completely changed,"
said Bert De Graeve, chief executive of the company whose steel
cables reinforce a quarter of the world's tyres.
The company will chop 600 jobs in Belgium and 1,250 in
China.
De Graeve told a news conference that he could not yet give
any details on how much the group would save by making the job
cuts but that these cuts were separate from plans to reduce
costs by 100 million euros per year.
He said the group, which had over 27,000 employees at the
end of 2010, had no firm plans on how to achieve the savings but
that they could involve further job losses.
Bekaert shares were down 12 percent at 1220 GMT on Thursday,
having risen a third in value from the start of 2012 until
Wednesday.
"The company said they were addressing issues which is good
news, but underlying it means that the situation was worsening
in the fourth quarter and it is still difficult at the beginning
of the year," said analyst Bernard Hanssens, who has a "hold"
recommendation on the stock.
