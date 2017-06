BRUSSELS Feb 2 Belgian steel cord and wire manufacturer Bekaert says it aims to find cost savings of 100 million euros ($131.98 million) per year in the coming years and will cut about 600 jobs in Belgium, due to uncertainty in the solar energy market.

"Unprecedented changes in market conditions of the solar business force immediate action," Bert De Graeve, CEO of the company, whose steel cables reinforce a quarter of the world's tyres, said.

($1 = 0.7577 euros) (Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek)