BRUSSELS Dec 22 Belgian steel cord and wire manufacturer Bekaert said on Thursday it had signed an agreement to restructure its joint venture operations in Chile, Peru and Canada to become the principal shareholder and so consolidate their results.

Bekaert said the transaction, expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2012, would increase consolidated sales by about 300 million euros per year and raise operating profit (EBIT) in line with Bekaert's long-term profitability guidance.

The transaction would be executed through an exchange of shares which will result in Inchalam increasing its shareholding in Prodac to 72 percent from 40 percent and Bekaert raising its stake in Inchalam to 52 percent. (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)