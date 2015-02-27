BRUSSELS Feb 26 Belgian steel wire and cable
maker Bekaert forecast that weakness at the end of
last year would continue in the first quarter of 2015, driven
particularly by a downturn in Asia.
The company, whose steel reinforces a quarter of the world's
automotive tyres, had already reported its 2014 results last
week, saying then that many analysts estimates were too
optimistic. That news led to a 5 percent share
decline.
Bekaert confirmed those figures on Friday, saying most of
its revenue growth was cancelled out by currency movements.
It described its results in Europe as excellent, said its
North American business was stable, but said price erosion in
Chinese tyre markets had cut profit in Asia, while subdued
demand and imports had led to depressed margins in Latin
America.
"We expect the low running rate of the fourth quarter of
2014, driven particularly by a downturn in Asia, to continue in
the first quarter of 2015," Bekaert said in a statement.
"However, we do expect a positive impact of currency
movements as of the first quarter and we anticipate improved
demand in the balance of the year."
The company said it was undertaking a number of actions to
address the economic environment and its own performance. It
added that recently acquired tyre cord and ropes businesses in
China, Brazil, Italy, Romania and Turkey would be important
contributors to its future performance.
(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop)