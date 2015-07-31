BRUSSELS, July 31 Belgian steel-wire maker
Bekaert said it expected strong demand from automotive
and construction markets for the rest of the year, especially in
North America and Europe after a 12 percent jump in first-half
adjusted operating profit.
The group, whose steel wires reinforce one in four
automotive tyres, said sales in the European region were also
boosted by the acquisition of steel cord plants from Italy's
Pirelli.
It was more bearish about the outlook for the energy and
other industrial sectors.
Adjusted operating profit (REBIT) rose 12 percent in the
first half to 112 million euros ($122.51 million), just above
the 107 million expected in a Reuters poll of five analysts, the
company said on Friday.
Group revenue was up 18 percent to 1.9 billion euros.
($1 = 0.9142 euros)
