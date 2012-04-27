BRUSSELS, April 27 Belgian steel cord and wire
manufacturer Bekaert has reached an deal with local
unions that will limit the number of forced redundancies at its
wire sawing business, a union involved in the talks said on
Friday.
Bekaert said in February it would cut 600 jobs in Belgium
and 1,250 in China, after a crash in the market for sawing wire
used to cut silicon blocks into wafers for solar panels.
That announcement prompted industrial action at the
company's Belgian sites.
"I have a feeling that the members have received the deal
well and are satisfied," an ABVV union spokesman said.
He added there would only be 324 forced redundancies and
there would also be a programme of voluntary redundancies, the
results of which were not yet known.
Bekaert was not immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Mark Potter)