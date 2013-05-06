May 6
* Warren buffett says hesitant to invest in media companies,
says hard to
predict which will do well in 10 years -- cnbc
* Warren buffett says easier for him to predict that "ketchup,"
referring to
pending H.J Heinz Co. purchase, or Coca Cola Co
-will do well
in 10 years
* Warren buffett says jc penney faces a "very tough"
road to recovery
* Warren buffett says jc penney Alienated A Significant part of
its customer
base, has "good management" in place to help it rebound
* Warren buffett says does not have investment in jc penney,
but is rooting for
company to recover
* Warren buffett says concept of budget sequester was "designed
to be stupid,"
and "we deserve a congress better than that"