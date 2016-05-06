MINSK May 6 Belarus is ready to sell a 25
percent stake in the country's largest lender, state-run
Belarusbank, to a foreign investor, preferably a Western one,
Central Bank Governor Pavel Kallaur said on Friday.
The government announced the creation of a working group to
prepare the stake sale on Thursday but had not disclosed what
proportion of the bank it was prepared to privatise. It hopes to
decide on a buyer by November 2017.
Central Bank Deputy Governor Taras Nadolny said the sale
could happen earlier if a suitable investor was found.
The fully state-owned Belarusbank accounts for 40 percent of
the assets in the country's banking system.
In Belarus, where the state controls about 70 percent of the
economy, the authorities are normally suspicious of
privatisation.
(Reporting by Andrei Makhovsky; editing by Matthias Williams
and John Stonestreet)