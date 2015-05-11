LONDON May 11 The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development said on Monday it was to sign a Memorandum of Understanding with the Belarus government to participate in the privatisation of one of the country's banks.

The deal envisages Belarus, which is sandwiched between Russia and Ukraine, selling its controlling stake in Belinvestbank, its fourth-largest bank, by 2020.

For the EBRD, it will mark the first step in recently laid-out plans to take a more activist role to drive change in the countries it invests in.

The EBRD, effectively owned by 64 of the world's governments, often takes stakes in banks but if this deal goes through it will be the first time it has done so in a mainly state-controlled banking system.

There were no details on the size of any potential EBRD stake in Belinvestbank or a timetable for the process, but more could come on Wednesday when the deal is due to be signed in Georgia ahead of the EBRD's annual meeting.

