LONDON May 11 The European Bank for
Reconstruction and Development said on Monday it was to sign a
Memorandum of Understanding with the Belarus government to
participate in the privatisation of one of the country's banks.
The deal envisages Belarus, which is sandwiched between
Russia and Ukraine, selling its controlling stake in
Belinvestbank, its fourth-largest bank, by 2020.
For the EBRD, it will mark the first step in recently
laid-out plans to take a more activist role to drive change in
the countries it invests in.
The EBRD, effectively owned by 64 of the world's
governments, often takes stakes in banks but if this deal goes
through it will be the first time it has done so in a mainly
state-controlled banking system.
There were no details on the size of any potential EBRD
stake in Belinvestbank or a timetable for the process, but more
could come on Wednesday when the deal is due to be signed in
Georgia ahead of the EBRD's annual meeting.
