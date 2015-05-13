TBILISI May 13 The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development said on Wednesday it planning to take a 25 percent stake in Belarus's state-run Belinvestbank over the next two years in deal it hopes will open the way for further privatisations.

The EBRD and Belarus' Deputy Prime Minister Vladimir Semashko signed a 'memorandum of understanding' on the deal ahead of the EBRD's annual meeting in Georgia. It should see Belinvestbank, Belarus's fourth largest bank and estimated to be worth around 400 million euros ($449.04 million), privatised by 2020.

"According to the EBRD's policies the bank is buying 25 percent, plus one share," said Belinvestbank Chairman Gennady Sysoev. "Then the controlling stakes will be sold to strategic investors."

As part of the deal, the EBRD also plans to set up 50 million euros worth of credit lines through Belinvestbank for businesses and install new members on its board to improve its running in preparation for privatisation.

It is the first test of a new EBRD approach to try to drive greater political change through its investments. (Reporting by Marc Jones and Margarita Antidze; editing by Jeremy Gaunt)