TBILISI May 13 The European Bank for
Reconstruction and Development said on Wednesday it planning to
take a 25 percent stake in Belarus's state-run Belinvestbank
over the next two years in deal it hopes will open the way for
further privatisations.
The EBRD and Belarus' Deputy Prime Minister Vladimir
Semashko signed a 'memorandum of understanding' on the deal
ahead of the EBRD's annual meeting in Georgia. It should see
Belinvestbank, Belarus's fourth largest bank and estimated to be
worth around 400 million euros ($449.04 million), privatised by
2020.
"According to the EBRD's policies the bank is buying 25
percent, plus one share," said Belinvestbank Chairman Gennady
Sysoev. "Then the controlling stakes will be sold to strategic
investors."
As part of the deal, the EBRD also plans to set up 50
million euros worth of credit lines through Belinvestbank for
businesses and install new members on its board to improve its
running in preparation for privatisation.
It is the first test of a new EBRD approach to try to drive
greater political change through its investments.
(Reporting by Marc Jones and Margarita Antidze; editing by
Jeremy Gaunt)