BRIEF-FLYHT Aerospace says Nola Heale will not be continuing as CFO
* Says Nola Heale will not be continuing in her position of CFO & VP Finance of FLYHT
MOSCOW Aug 24 Belarus' central bank raised the reserve requirement on local banks' foreign currency borrowings to 12 percent from 10 percent on Friday, utilizing the tool to tighten a grip on inflation, it said in a statement.
Belarus aims to keep inflation within 22 percent this year after consumer prices rose by more than 100 percent in 2011 following a rapid devaluation of its rouble and depletion of gold forex reserves.
A hike in the reserve requirement level comes at a time when the central bank is gradually bringing its main interest rate down after a series of emergency hikes to quell last year's crisis.
The bank last cut the refinancing rate to 30.5 percent in early August. That compares with a peak of 45 percent last year. (Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; editing by Patrick Graham)
* Says Nola Heale will not be continuing in her position of CFO & VP Finance of FLYHT
* Says it will pay FY 2016 cash dividend to shareholders of record on June 9